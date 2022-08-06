Jordan Montgomery will pitch for his new team against his old team when the St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be weird because they are my guys,” Montgomery said. “But whatever (the Cardinals) need me to do, I’ll do it. So it’s just weird timing, of course.”

Montgomery (3-3, 3.69 ERA) will make his Cardinals debut in the middle game of a three-game series. The Cardinals won 4-3 Friday night for their fifth win in a row and their seventh victory in eight games.

The Yankees, who have lost three straight games and four of their past five, traded Montgomery to the Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Montgomery, a left-hander, is still getting over the trade.

“This is my family,” said Montgomery, who was in his sixth season with the Yankees. “This is all I know. I’ve been playing with the same guys for years. I’m going to miss (Aaron) Judge, going to miss (Jameson Taillon). It’s tough.

Taillon was sad to see Montgomery go.

“He was definitely a best friend for me here,” Taillon said. “I’m going to be in his wedding this offseason. We sat next to each other on the flights, shared a love for bourbon and coffee, and we’re pretty much inseparable at the field. It’s going to be tough not having him, for sure.”

Montgomery struggled in his last two starts for the Yankees, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in just 6 1/3 innings. But the Cardinals believe he can settle into the middle of their starting rotation as they battle the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central title.

“For us, it’s about a guy who can move the ball, spin the ball and get ground balls,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “We think we’re getting someone that if we need a game in October, he’s going to be someone that we can call upon.”

The Yankees will counter Montgomery with right-hander Domingo German (1-1, 6.39), who is coming off a 7-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday 1. He allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in five innings.

That was a big improvement from his first two starts since recovering from a shoulder injury. German allowed seven runs on 11 hits, including three homers, and three walks in 7 2/3 innings in those outings last month.

Newcomer Frankie Montas, acquired from the Oakland A’s in a trade Monday, will replace Montgomery in New York’s rotation. Since the Yankees were unable to get an additional starter before the trade deadline, German will keep his spot while Luis Severino works his way back from right-shoulder tightness.

“We’re definitely a little thinner based on the move,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But hopefully if we remain healthy, we feel like we’re going to be in a really good spot heading down the stretch and what we hope is into the playoffs and beyond.”

This will be German’s first career start against the Cardinals.

Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo is questionable for Saturday’s game after he was a late lineup scratch Friday due to back tightness.

