New York Mets announce they have hired Luis Rojas as their manager.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Alex Gordon agreed to consent to a trade by the Kansas City Royals starting June 16, an unusual provision in his new $4 million, one-year contract.

Gordon has spent his entire career with the Royals and has the right to block trades under baseball's collective bargaining agreement because his has at least 10 years of major league service, including five or more with his current team. The Royals lost more than 100 games in each of the last two seasons and are not projected to contend.