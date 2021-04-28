New-look Giants aim for series win over Rockies

The San Francisco Giants will have a new addition to their outfield on Wednesday when they face the visiting Colorado Rockies in the rubber match of their three-game series.

With Mike Yastrzemski dealing with a mild left oblique strain, the Giants traded reliever Wandy Peralta to the New York Yankees on Tuesday for Mike Tauchman. The 30-year-old outfielder is expected to be active for the series finale.

Yastrzemski is expected to return later this week, but the Giants plan for the left-handed-hitting Tauchman to see plenty of playing time at all three outfield positions.

“(Yankees manager Aaron Boone) noted that Tauchman really stands out in center and left and we also discussed his ability to look over the baseball, to make good swing decisions, to really grind in the batter’s box and those were the things we identified in Mike that definitely led to this acquisition,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

Colorado snapped a four-game losing streak in the series against the Giants with a 7-5 win on Tuesday. Ryan McMahon delivered a two-run homer off rookie Gregory Santos in the 10th inning and C.J. Cron followed with a solo blast.

After a slow start, Cron is heating up with four home runs over his last seven games. The 31-year-old first baseman is batting .366 (15-for-41) over his last 12 games.

“I don’t think he’s altered anything,” manager Bud Black said of Cron. “He’s a free agent coming to a new team, new ballpark, new league, new pitchers, and hitting in the middle of the order. But he’s settled into the point where you’re seeing the power show up.”

Cron will look to maintain his hot streak against Giants left-hander Alex Wood (2-0, 0.75 ERA), who is set to make his third start of the season. He allowed one run on five hits over his first two outings covering 12 innings.

The 30-year-old Wood was limited to 48 1/3 innings over the past two seasons and missed time this spring with a stiff back. He tossed seven strong innings and looked fully healthy in Friday’s 5-3 win over Miami.

Wood owns a 4-3 record and 6.52 ERA in 15 career games (12 starts) against Colorado and has struggled to contain Charlie Blackmon (10-for-20 with one strikeout).

Rockies starter German Marquez (1-1, 3.45) allowed two runs with eight strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Friday. The right-hander last faced the Giants at Oracle Park on April 11, giving up three runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 4-0 loss.

Alex Dickerson is 7-for-15 with a home run against Marquez, who is 4-5 with a 5.46 ERA in 11 career starts versus San Francisco.

San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford had a solo homer to highlight his three-hit performance for the Giants on Tuesday after missing the previous three games with right quad tightness.

Third baseman Evan Longoria has been limited due to left hamstring tightness but could be in the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Colorado outfielder Raimel Tapia saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, however, is off to an impressive start with multiple hits in five different games this season.

