SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP)The Major League Baseball Players Association has opened its first international office in the Dominican Republic.

It is located in the Torre Sarasota Center in Santo Domingo.

The MLBPA said Monday in a news release that the goal is ”increasing the level of support provided throughout players’ playing and post-playing careers.”

”Our game is better because of the diversity of our player fraternity,” union leader Tony Clark said in the release. ”The office demonstrates our strong commitment to continue advancing and protecting the rights of all international players.”

The announcement comes after the sport’s minor league players elected to join the MLBPA in September, increasing the current membership to more than 5,000 players.

