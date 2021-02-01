Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Honoring Black History
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Office of Skills Development and American Trucking Associations launch game app for students
White House COVID-19 team to hold briefing
Live
Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden, GOP lawmakers meet to negotiate COVID relief package; Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow
Video
READ: House Democrats lay out case for conviction; Trump team’s response due
Video
Storm Team
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2021
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
MLB players reject offer for delayed season, vow to play as scheduled
MLB
Posted:
Feb 1, 2021 / 10:05 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2021 / 10:05 PM CST
NEW YORK (AP)MLB players reject offer for delayed season, vow to play as scheduled.
Trending Stories
Neighbors concerned over state of historic Little Rock mansion
Video
Entergy Arkansas customers to receive one-time credit in February
5 children, 1 adult fatally shot at Oklahoma home, police say; person in custody
Conway students create virtual Black History Museum
Video
Black Caucus chairman disputes bill banning 1619 project
Video