MLB cancels All-Star Game, awards 2022 All-Star Game to Los Angeles Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP)Getting ready for a high-profile New York Yankees debut at World Series champion Washington on July 23, Gerrit Cole explained his mindset.

''There is only going to be only one coronavirus World Series champion, and so that's unique in and of itself,'' he said Friday. ''I don't see why you wouldn't want to take that trophy home, especially when you're competing against your peers and there's only going to be one of them.''