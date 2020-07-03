MLB cancels All-Star Game, awards 2022 All-Star Game to Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)MLB cancels All-Star Game, awards 2022 All-Star Game to Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories