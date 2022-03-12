March 13 – Mandatory reporting date.

March 14-23 – Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 17 – Exhibition games start.

March 22 – Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

March 26 – Deadline to request unconditional release waivers for a player with 30 days termination pay, 2 p.m. EDT

April 4 – Deadline to request unconditional release waivers for a player with 45 days termination pay, 2 p.m. EDT

April 7 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to TBD.

TBD – Salary arbitration hearings, held remotely.

July 16-20 TBD – Amateur draft, Los Angeles.

July 19 – All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

July/August TBD – Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 24 -Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 25 – Deadline for agreement between MLB and players’ association for 2024 international amateur draft.

July 28-Aug. 3 TBD – Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 11 – Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 21 – Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 – Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 – Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Oct. 5 – Regular season ends.

November TBA – Trading resumes, day after World Series.

Dec. 2 – Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 15 – International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

