MLB Calendar

July 18-19 – Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending training with a minor league contract.
July 21-22 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay at the adjusted rate.
July 23-24 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 30 players.
Aug. 1 – Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.
Aug. 6-7 – Active rosters reduced to 28 players.
Aug. 13 – TBA vs. TBA at Dyersville, Iowa
Aug. 20-21 – Active rosters reduced to 26 players.
Aug. 31 – Last day during the season to trade a player.
Sept. 15 – Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.
Sept. 29-30 – Wild-card games.
Oct. 15 – International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EDT
Oct. 20 – World Series starts.
October TBA – Trading resumes, day after World Series.
November TBA – Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.
November TBA – Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.
Dec. 2 – Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 6 – Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.
Dec. 7-10 – Winter meetings, Dallas.
2021
Jan. 15 – International amateur signing period opens.
July TBA – All-Star Game, Atlanta.
July 25 – Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.
Dec. 1 – Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.
Dec. 15 – International amateur signing period closes.
—
