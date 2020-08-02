Mets’ Peterson, Braves’ Wright square off in Atlanta

A pair of first-round picks from the 2017 MLB Draft will square off on Sunday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the third game of a four-game series between the two NL East rivals.

New York will send left-hander David Peterson (1-0, 3.18 ERA) against Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright (0-1, 16.88) in the afternoon contest. Peterson was the 20th overall pick in the draft out of the University of Oregon. Wright was the No. 5 pick out of Vanderbilt.

The Braves won the first two games of the series and have won four straight overall. Atlanta is 4-1 against New York this season.

Peterson made his big-league debut on July 28 and defeated the Boston Red Sox. He became the 16th Mets pitcher to earn a win in his first game, the first since Steven Matz in 2015 and the first to do it on the road since Zack Wheeler in 2013.

Peterson worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts against the Red Sox.

“You can’t ask a guy to have a better outing than he had,” Mets second baseman Robinson Cano said. “He was filthy. He was putting pitches where he wanted.”

Peterson made 49 appearances, all of them starts, across four levels of New York’s minor league system over the previous three years. Last year he played for Double-A Binghamton and struck out 122 batters in 116 innings in 24 starts.

“His poise, once again, is something that stands out,” New York manager Luis Rojas said. “His maturity, how he’s able to handle the scenario, that’s a great thing.”

Wright earned the spot as the No. 5 man in the Braves’ young rotation with a solid Summer Camp.

He struggled in his first start against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he allowed five runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in just 2 2/3 innings. Wright breezed through the first two innings before running into trouble.

“We need to keep running him out there,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s the only way he’s going to learn is to go out there and pitch. You saw his stuff the first two innings, and that’s something really, really good.”

Wright has made two career appearances (one start) against the Mets. The start came in 2019 and he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks in a losing effort.

Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Marcell Ozuna continue to carry Atlanta’s offense. Swanson has hit safely in each of the team’s first nine games and is batting .382. Ozuna is batting .467 (7-for-15) over the last five games and leads the team with three homers.

The Mets are riding the hot bats of Cano and right fielder Michael Conforto. Cano went 2-for-3 on Saturday and is 10-for-16 (.625) over the last five games after starting the season 1-for-12. Conforto went 2-for-4 on Saturday to lift his average to .313 and has reached base in all nine games.

–Field Level Media