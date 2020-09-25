Mets-Nationals postponed; doubleheader set for Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP)The New York Mets’ already slim playoff chances could be even skinnier by the time they play again.

Friday night’s game between the Mets and the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.

New York entered Friday barely hanging on in the playoff race, 2 1/2 games behind Miami for second place in the NL East and 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco for the final wild-card spot.

The Mets did not immediately announce their starters for the twinbill, though Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.14 ERA) was already set to go Saturday for his last outing of the regular season. Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46), whose only victory of the season came at Washington on Aug. 5, was scheduled to pitch Friday and could be bumped back a day.

Washington, which was eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday, will play its fourth doubleheader in a nine-day span.

The Nationals will push back three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67) a day to make his final start of the season. With a victory, Scherzer would record an 11th consecutive winning season, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez (3-5, 6.80), who’s 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his last three home starts, will get the nod in the other game for Washington.

