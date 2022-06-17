The New York Mets, who will open a four-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday night, are awaiting updates about two key players.

News regarding Tylor Megill and Eduardo Escobar may come before New York right-hander Carlos Carrasco (7-2, 3.93 ERA) takes the mound for the series opener.

The Marlins hadn’t announced a starter, though right-hander Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.30) is expected to get the ball as long as his right-wrist contusion has healed.

The Mets overcame an early three-run deficit on Thursday to edge the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in the rubber game of a three-game series.

The Marlins were off Thursday after taking a 3-1, walk-off loss to the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, when Garrett Stubbs hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning.

Megill, making his second start since missing almost a month due to right-biceps tendinitis, faced the minimum through three innings on Thursday before exiting with right-shoulder discomfort after allowing four runs while recording just one out in the fourth. The right-hander is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Friday.

Potentially more concerning was the absence of Escobar, who started 60 of the Mets’ first 64 games before sitting out Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter said Escobar was sidelined due to a “non-workplace event” and that the third baseman’s availability for Friday was uncertain.

“That’s all I can really say legally,” Showalter added of Escobar’s situation.

The Mets finished their comeback from a 4-1 deficit in the eighth inning. Starling Marte — limited to pinch-running duties after being hit on the right hand by a pitch on Wednesday night — scored from third base when Nick Plummer grounded into a forceout.

Edwin Diaz earned an eventful save in the ninth, when right fielder Plummer, first baseman Pete Alonso and catcher Tomas Nido teamed for the relay that cut down Hunter Renfroe at the plate as he tried to score on Tyrone Taylor’s one-out double.

“Excellent team win tonight,” Alonso said.

On Wednesday, the Marlins were on the verge of winning a series from the Phillies, who are 11-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson.

The two-out, two-strike homer by Stubbs spoiled a combined shutout bid by Daniel Castano — who made his first start of the season in place of Lopez and allowed five hits over 6 2/3 innings — and a trio of relievers. The Marlins took their sixth walk-off defeat of the season.

“Obviously, that one’s disappointing with the way we threw the ball today to get to that point,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I’ve had enough of those for the year.”

Carrasco took a loss on Saturday, when he gave up five runs over 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 11-6 to the Los Angeles Angels. He is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins.

Lopez didn’t factor into the decision in the Marlins’ 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on June 10. He surrendered two runs over 4 1/3 innings before he was hit on the right wrist by a Michael Brantley line drive.

Lopez is 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA in six starts against the Mets.

