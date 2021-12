LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of Arkansans getting their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine jumped by more than 2,000 on Saturday as the number of active cases continues to edge closer to 8,000 again.

There were 816 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas on Saturday by the Arkansas Department of Health. That brings the state’s total COVID-19 cases to 543,242 since the pandemic began.