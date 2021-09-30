Marlins’ Cabrera, Sánchez leave with injuries vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP)Miami Marlins rookies Edward Cabrera and Jesus Sanchez left Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets because of injuries.

Cabrera, a 23-year-old right-hander, came out at the start of the fourth inning because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Sanchez, a 23-year-old outfielder, left in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

Cabrera allowed two runs and two hits in three innings with six strikeouts and two walks. He was replaced by Sean Guenther with the score 2-all.

Sanchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil.

Bryan De La Cruz replaced Sanchez in right field in the bottom half, and the Marlins said an inning later that Sanchez left with hamstring tightness.

Cabrera debuted on Aug. 25 and is 0-3 with a 5.81 ERA in seven starts.

Sanchez made his big league debut in August 2020 and is hitting .251 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 227 at-bats. He had singled leading off the second inning.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports