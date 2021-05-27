Marlins, Red Sox begin three-game interleague series at Fenway

Boston manager Alex Cora believes his team’s offensive reset on Wednesday could be a sign of good things to come for the Red Sox.

After being held to seven runs in their previous three games, Boston’s bats came to life in a 9-5 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Boston hopes to stay hot at the plate when it hosts the Miami Marlins for the first of three games in a weekend series on Friday night.

“We got back to our principles as an offense, and you saw what happened. We ended up scoring nine,” Cora said. “If we do that on a nightly basis, we can be very dangerous.”

The Red Sox emerged from a two-game series split against the Braves leading the majors in runs scored with 259. Boston also boasted a .260 team batting average, which ranked second in the majors trailing only the Houston Astros.

Boston has won five of its last seven and eight of 12 games overall entering its interleague series with Miami.

Red Sox left-hander Martin Perez (2-2, 3.55 ERA) is in line to start Friday’s opener. The veteran has pitched to a 2.22 ERA over his last five starts and has allowed more than three runs in just one of his nine starts this year.

Perez has only faced Miami once in his career, giving up three runs on seven hits in a 4-0 loss on July 24, 2017 as a member of the Texas Rangers. Marlins outfielder Corey Dickerson is 3-for-8 with a pair of RBIs lifetime versus Perez, while teammate Adam Duvall is 2-for-3 against him.

Miami earned a split of its four-game series in Philadelphia after falling short 3-2 against the Phillies on Thursday afternoon.

The injury woes continued for the Marlins as shortstop Miguel Rojas suffered a dislocated finger on Thursday and could be headed to the injured list. Miami has played with a two-man bench in each of its last two games.

“We’ll see where we’re at. There’s only so much you can do,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s really you’re making the choice to play short for a day or two and not have to lose a guy for eight extra days or seven extra days (on the injured list).”

Mattingly said Marlins star center fielder Starling Marte will travel with the team to Boston. Marte hasn’t played since April 18 when he suffered a non-displaced rib fracture.

Despite mounting injuries, the Marlins have been playing some of their best baseball of late, winning four of their last six and nine of 15 overall following a season-high-tying four-game skid in early May.

Miami’s pitching has been a catalyst during that stretch, allowing two or fewer runs in nine of those games.

Rookie right-hander Cody Poteet looks to continue that trend as he gets the nod to start Friday.

Poteet (2-0, 1.06 ERA) lasted a season-high seven innings last time out in his third career start on Sunday against the New York Mets. He allowed no runs for a second straight start, giving up just three hits and walking none with four strikeouts in a 5-1 win.

