Keynan Middleton agrees to $800,000 deal with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP)The Seattle Mariners kept up their bullpen overhaul Wednesday by agreeing to an $800,000, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton.

Middleton can earn an additional $50,000 in performance bonuses for games: $12,500 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60.

The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery 2018. Middleton has appeared in just 24 major league games over the past two seasons.

Middleton was 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season. His best professional season came in 2017 when he went 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 64 appearances for the Angels. Middleton’s signing came a day after the Mariners acquired Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers

Middleton grew up in the Portland, Oregon, area and played baseball and basketball at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Mariners designated for assignment outfielder Phillip Ervin.

