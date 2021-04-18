Marcus Stroman, Mets look to take series vs. Rockies

Jacob deGrom gets a lot of attention, and deservedly so, but the New York Mets have another pitcher worthy of headlines.

Marcus Stroman (2-0, 0.75 ERA) has proven to be a more than adequate No. 2 in New York’s rotation, putting together a 2-0 record with a 0.75 ERA in two starts this season. He’ll get his third official start when the Mets wrap up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

The Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela (1-2, 7.07 ERA) to the mound for the third game in the last two days. A snowstorm postponed Friday’s opener, so the teams played a doubleheader on Saturday.

New York won Saturday’s opener, 4-3, with a rally in the top of the seventh. Colorado took the nightcap behind a complete game from German Marquez, 7-2. The Rockies snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

Stroman has actually started three games, but his outing on April 11 was wiped out after just nine pitches because of a heavy rain. Stroman was upset the game was even started and let his feelings be known when he tweeted out, “This game should have never been started. Not smart at all.”

“That’s how Stro is, is outspoken. He’s open, talking and he says what he feels,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

Stroman, when the weather hasn’t interfered, has been excellent. Both of his official starts have come against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he won both games. He tossed six innings in each outing and has given up just one total run in the 12 innings.

He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 8 2/3 innings and will try to extend that streak against Colorado. He has two career starts against the Rockies and is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA. Both of those came at Coors Field, where he has shown good control. In 14 innings at the hitter-friendly park, he has walked just one batter.

Senzatela is happy to face anyone but the Los Angeles Dodgers. In two starts against the Dodgers, he has allowed 12 runs on 14 hits in six total innings. In his other start, against Arizona on April 7, he tossed eight shutout innings for his lone win.

In his start against the Diamondbacks, he allowed four hits. In his last start at Los Angeles, he allowed three home runs. He was frustrated with home plate umpire Tom Hallion in that game and let Hallion know it.

“Like all players, you get a little emotional when it’s a little bit of a crisis and it’s hot,” Rockies manager Bud Black said after the game. “You know that each pitch hinges on potential danger. I liked the fact that he showed a little fire. He does that. He’s a competitor.”

Senzatela has fared well against the Mets. In three games — two starts — he is 2-0 with 3.00 ERA over 15 innings. He has allowed just three walks against New York.

Like Stroman, he has faced Sunday’s opponent only at Coors Field.

–Field Level Media