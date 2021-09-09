Manaea fans 9, A’s beat White Sox 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Thursday.

Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series.

”It’s huge,” Manaea said. ”Especially against those guys. Those guys are a playoff team. Anytime you get a team like that, it’s a good indication of how we stack up. So playing against those guys and getting these last two wins was huge and definitely, I think a big momentum push for us.”

Added A’s manager Bob Melvin: ”This was a big series for us. … To be able to come back after the first loss and win two games kind of shows you what this team is made of.”

Jose Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.

Kemp put the A’s ahead with a run-scoring triple against Reynaldo Lopez (3-2) in the second. The White Sox tied it when Abreu singled home Cesar Hernandez in the third, giving him 104 RBIs on the year.

Oakland answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third. Lopez attempted to pick off Starling Marte at second base, but his throw went into center field, allowing Marte to score and Matt Olson to go from first to third. Chapman then drove in Olson with a sacrifice fly.

Lopez was charged with one earned run and six hits in five innings.

”I had to battle through a few things,” the right-hander said through an interpreter. ”My stuff wasn’t as good as it usually is. Today was one of those days you have to battle through, and even though I didn’t have my best stuff I was able to get through five innings. I made one mistake, I paid for it.”

Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn, on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 31 with right knee inflammation, is slated to start Sunday against the Red Sox. … RHP Lucas Giolito (left hamstring strain) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Angels. He has been on the IL since Sept. 3. … LF Eloy Jimenez missed his second straight game with a bruised right knee after getting hit by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout Tuesday night. Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful he can return Friday. … SS Tim Anderson (left hamstring strain) took ground balls before Thursday’s game. He has been on the IL since Sept. 1.

Athletics: Kemp returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a left wrist ailment. … RHP Chris Bassitt threw more than 20 pitches off flat ground and will throw a bullpen session on Saturday. He underwent facial surgery on Aug. 25 to repair three cheekbone fractures from an Aug. 17 line drive against the White Sox in Chicago. … OF Seth Brown, on the COVID-19 IL since Aug. 27, will make a rehab start for Low-A Stockton on Thursday night and is expected to return to the A’s on Friday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (11-5, 2.41 ERA) is expected to start Friday night when Chicago returns home to open a three-game series against Boston. Rodon was originally scheduled to pitch in Oakland but had his start moved back due to shoulder soreness.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (0-2, 4.12 ERA) will open a three-game series against Texas on Friday night. It will be the fifth start this season for Blackburn, who is seeking his first win since 2018.

