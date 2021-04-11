Logan Allen, Indians try to complete sweep of Tigers

Logan Allen has started only five major league games. He expects to add another 25-30 more to his stat line by the end of the season.

Allen, who won a rotation spot with the Cleveland Indians in spring training, will make his second start this season against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The lone left-hander in the rotation, Allen held Kansas City to two runs in five innings on Monday but was charged with the loss as the Indians were blanked.

Allen started four games for San Diego in 2019 but his only major league outings last season consisted of three relief appearances with Cleveland.

“I’m a starter. They see me as a starter,” Allen said. “I’m going to continue to work on being consistent, and that’s my plan going forward.”

Allen prepared himself for a run at a rotation spot by shedding weight and working on his mechanics. The result was an 0.64 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 spring training innings.

Allen became Cleveland’s first left-handed starter since Ryan Merritt in 2017. He retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced.

“I felt like I did a pretty good job of controlling the emotions early, just taking a breath and taking a little more time than normal on the mound in the first inning, between pitches, just trying to stay calm and collected,” he said.

Jose Urena will start for Detroit. Urena’s Tigers debut on Monday was a disaster, as he allowed six runs (five earned) and four hits with four walks in three innings to Minnesota.

Urena appeared in 142 games with Miami over the past six seasons and signed a one-year, free-agent contract with the Tigers. He’s never faced the Indians.

Cleveland has slugged its way to victories in the first two games of the series. Designated hitter Franmil Reyes has blasted three homers, and the Indians clubbed a total of five long balls in their 11-3 win on Saturday.

Catcher Roberto Perez hit his second homer of the year, a two-run shot, and walked three times. He scored four runs and raised his OPS to 1.143.

“I believe in myself,” he said. “I have a really great routine — get in early, do my work. … I’m just preparing myself to have a great year.”

Detroit was blanked until Robbie Grossman’s solo shot in the seventh and Jeimer Candelario’s two-run blast in the ninth.

“Not a lack of focus at all. We got beat in every facet of the game,” manager AJ Hinch said. “We obviously didn’t hit. At the end, we put up some pretty good at-bats but we didn’t hit and we didn’t pitch. And when you don’t do that, it makes for a long night for sure.”

Cleveland’s starters in the first two games, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale, limited the Tigers to one run in 14 2/3 innings and didn’t issue a walk.

“Both (Civale) and Plesac dominated the strike zone with secondary pitches and slowed us down,” Hinch said. “(Civale) didn’t walk anybody today and really had his way with our lineup by mixing and matching his pitches and throwing quality strikes.”

Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-3, dropping his batting average to .125. Cabrera hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat of the season but has just two hits since that long ball.

