LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks twinbill, Cabrera tries for 500

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:

—

BRONX TWO-STEP

The Yankees host the Red Sox in a day-night doubleheader as the longtime rivals jostle for playoff position.

Boston holds one of two AL wild-card spots, but New York is only two games behind after winning 10 of 13 heading into the three-game series.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA) is expected to come off the COVID-19 injured list to start one game for the Yankees – a day after ace Gerrit Cole did the same – and lefty Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00) will make his third big league start in the other. Boston plans to pitch right-handers Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.91) and Tanner Houck (0-3, 2.93). Neither club had announced an order.

ONE AWAY

Following an off day, Miguel Cabrera takes another swing at career homer No. 500 when the Detroit Tigers face Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA) and the Los Angeles Angels at home.

Cabrera struck out twice and hit a shallow flyball Sunday as Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters before Harold Castro singled with two outs in the eighth inning of an 11-0 Indians victory.

WORTH A SHOT

Jake Arrieta didn’t get traded at the deadline last month, but he became the latest former Cubs star to join a contender Monday.

The San Diego Padres signed Arrieta to a minor league deal and said he would join their injury-plagued rotation Wednesday at Colorado.

The 35-year-old Arrieta had an ugly end to his second stint with Chicago. He allowed eight runs over four innings in a loss to the Brewers last week, mocked a reporter for wearing a mask during a postgame interview – and got released the next day.

Arrieta went 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts for the Cubs. But he provides the Padres with a veteran arm as they try to maintain their hold on an NL wild-card spot.

”If he was throwing the ball really dominant, we would have never had this opportunity,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. ”Change of scenery, a little bit of a chance of fresh air and an opportunity to win down the stretch.”

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports