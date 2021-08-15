La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Sunday.

Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants (76-42) took three of four from their division rivals heading into a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski singled and scored, and La Monte Wade Jr. made a terrific defensive play to throw out a runner at the plate in the seventh to help preserve the win for San Francisco.

”I needed a good one today. I’ve had a couple of weird ones the last two or three,” Wood said. ”We made a nice little adjustment in between my last one and today. My command and stuff overall was pretty good. A good series win.”

Connor Joe singled twice for the Rockies.

Curt Casali’s RBI single off starter Jon Gray gave the Giants an early lead. La Stella’s two-run double high off the brick wall in right made it 3-0.

The Rockies cut the gap to 3-2 in the seventh on consecutive pinch-hit RBI singles by Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon. Joe followed with a two-out single to right, but Wade cut down Diaz at the plate with a throw that never touched the ground.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler called it the biggest moment of the game.

”No two ways about it,” Kapler said. ”We probably don’t win the game or it’s going to be much more difficult for us to win the game if LaMonte doesn’t make that throw.”

Wood (10-3) had six strikeouts and allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He retired the first nine and didn’t allow a runner past second until tiring in the seventh. Wood hasn’t lost since June 1.

The Giants are 11-0 when Wood starts following a loss.

”He likes the role of taking care of our team, he likes the role of taking care of our bullpen,” Kapler said. ”It’s kind of cool that that’s lining up and syncing up with days after when we don’t play our baseball, he comes back the next day and performs well.”

Dominic Leone finished the seventh, Tyler Rogers retired three batters and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 25th save.

Austin Slater’s pinch-hit double off Ben Bowden in the seventh drove in Kris Bryant.

Gray (7-9) allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He fell to 2-7 lifetime against the Giants.

”There was a lot of what I thought were not very hard-hit balls,” Gray said. ”They just found holes.”

The Rockies finished 1-5 on their road trip.

SORRY ABOUT THAT

The Rockies defense turned five double plays over the last two games but made a costly gaffe in the seventh when Joe and center fielder Garrett Hampson nearly collided trying to chase Bryant’s deep fly. Joe initially appeared to make the catch, but his glove slapped against Hampson’s, knocking the ball out. Joe was charged with an error.

”Connor mentioned that because of the height of the fly ball and the wind, he didn’t want to take his eye off it,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. ”Connor probably didn’t realize, lack of experience here at Oracle, that the ball tends to drift back toward the gap.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Jay Jackson was reinstated from the IL, one day after going on it due to vaccine-related symptoms. … OF Luis Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and placed on the 60-day IL after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. … LHP Sammy Long was optioned to Sacramento. … C Buster Posey was rested.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA) faces the Padres in the opener of a three-game series in Colorado on Monday. Senzatela has allowed seven runs in 10 2/3 innings since coming off the Injured List on Aug. 5.

Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (11-5, 2.29) goes for his career-best 12th win when San Francisco faces the New York Mets on Monday. Gausman has won his last two starts while allowing two earned runs over 11 innings.

