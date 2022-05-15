ATLANTA (AP)Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning and the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Kim’s double to left field off Jackson Stephens (0-1) drove in Jake Cronenworth, who opened the inning as the automatic runner on second.

”I was extra motivated and extra focused to give the team the lead,” Kim said through an interpreter.

Kim moved to third on a throwing error by shortstop Dansby Swanson and scored on Jurickson Profar’s grounder to second base, beating Ozzie Albies’ throw to the plate.

Wil Myers added a two-run single for San Diego.

Padres acting manager Ryan Christenson said he shared a postgame text with manager Bob Melvin, who is recovering from prostate surgery, to brag about the team’s resiliency in rallying from an early 3-0 deficit.

”It was just good to see the guys keep fighting and prevail,” Christenson.

The Braves committed three errors, leading to four unearned runs.

”It’s hard,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. ”You can’t give teams more than three outs. You’ll get beat.”

Nabil Crismatt (2-0) had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

The Padres won two of three games in the series.

Swanson’s two-run homer off Joe Musgrove gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the fourth. The Padres took advantage of two unearned runs to tie the game against Kyle Wright.

Swanson’s alert baserunning gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the second. He reached on a fielder’s choice grounder and advanced to third on Adam Duvall’s bloop single in front of Will Myers in right field.

Swanson scored on a head-first slide when Myers’ throw skipped past Robinson Cano at second base. The run on Myers’ throwing error was unearned.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson’s fielding error allowed Profar to score an unearned run in the fifth. Profar doubled off Wright and scored on Myers’ single in the seventh.

Wright was pulled when third baseman Austin Riley missed Cano’s grounder for an error. Austin Nola’s sacrifice fly drove in Myers for a 3-3 tie.

Wright allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He recorded nine strikeouts.

Musgrove allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits in 6 innings.

Luis Garcia walked Ozuna with two outs in the eighth. Ozuna stole second and moved to third on Garcia’s wild pitch before Albies popped out to end the inning.

Cano, who signed with San Diego on Friday after being designated for assignment by the New York Mets on May 2, was 0 for 5 in his Padres debut. Kim started at third base and Cronenworth made his first start of the season at shortstop.

A.M. BASEBALL

The 11:37 a.m. first pitch on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, was the earliest known start for either team. The Braves cited Elias in reporting they had not started a game before noon since at least 1989. The Padres also relied on Elias to say they had not started a game before noon since at least 1998.

Neither team could cite history of any game starting before noon, but first-pitch records are incomplete before 1989 and 1998.

”I don’t think the time affected them,” Christenson said of his players. ”There was good energy in the dugout all day.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (groin) will return to the rotation and start at Milwaukee on Wednesday night after making three rehab starts. Snell’s return means LHP MacKenzie Gore and RHP Nick Martinez will be available in the bullpen.

Braves: RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (sore groin) missed his fourth consecutive game. After an MRI on Saturday showed no structural damage, the Braves made no IL move. It’s possible Acuna could return on Monday.

UP NEXT

Padres: Following an off day on Monday, RHP Mike Clevinger (0-0, 5.00) will make his third start of the season when the Padres open a three-game series at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.20 ERA) is scheduled to start in the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday night. Anderson allowed one run in six innings in a 5-1 win at Milwaukee on May 15, 2021, in his only career start against the Brewers.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports