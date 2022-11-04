NEW YORK (AP)Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Judge set an American League record with 62 homers, breaking the previous mark of 61 set by New York’s Roger Maris in 1961.

St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted National League outstanding player, the union said Friday.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, a member of the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee that was heavily involved in labor negotiations, was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others.

Former pitcher Steve Rogers, a longtime special assistant on the union’s staff, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union.

Houston’s Justin Verlander was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the AL comeback player, Miami’s Sandy Alcantara the NL outstanding pitcher and Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. the NL comeback player.

Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez was AL outstanding rookie and Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider the NL outstanding rookie.