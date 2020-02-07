José Berríos loses to Twins in arbitration; teams 2-0

PHOENIX (AP)The Minnesota Twins beat pitcher Jose Berrios in salary arbitration, giving teams a 2-0 record in hearings this year.

Berrios will be paid $4,025,000 rather than his request for $4.4 million. The decision was made Thursday by Frederic Horowitz, Andrew Strongin and Margaret Brogan, who heard the case a day earlier.

Berrios made $620,000 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 25-year-old right-hander was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts last year for the AL Central champions, striking out 195 and walking 51. He started the Division Series opener against the New York Yankees and did not get a decision, allowing three runs – one earned – in four innings.

Atlanta Braves reliever Shane Greene lost Wednesday and will be paid $6.25 million instead of his request for $6.75 million.

Outfielder Joc Pederson argued his case against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, even though he soon may be traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

Pederson asked Elizabeth Neumeier, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman for a raise from $5 million to $9.5 million. The Dodgers argued for $7.75 million in their first hearing since defeating reliever Joe Beimel in 2007.

Pederson hit a career-high 36 home runs last season and improved defensively. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter did not have a homer off a left-handed pitcher.

Fourteen players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

