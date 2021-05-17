Injury-plagued Phillies look to rebound at home vs. Marlins

After a frustrating series on the road in Dunedin, Fla., against the Toronto Blue Jays, the injury-plagued Philadelphia Phillies will look to rebound when they open a three-game home series versus the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Phillies won the opener but dropped the final two games in sloppy fashion against the Blue Jays.

The frustration bubbled over when manager Joe Girardi appeared to have a heated discussion with Jean Segura in the dugout during Sunday’s 10-8 loss.

“You can ask all you want,” Girardi said. “You got everything you’re going to get about it, all right? I’m done. I know you’re doing your job, but that’s it.”

“It’s heat-of-the-moment stuff,” Rhys Hoskins added. “We’re all competing. Everybody in the dugout wants to win the same amount and sometimes that’s what happens.”

J.T. Realmuto (left wrist), Didi Gregorius (right elbow), Bryce Harper (right shoulder), Scott Kingery (dizziness) and Andrew Knapp (rib cage) all could potentially miss Tuesday’s game. Every player except Harper sat out on Sunday.

Harper entered the game in the sixth inning, but clearly looked uncomfortable swinging the bat. He struck out swinging to end the game.

“I was concerned,” Girardi said. “We talked about some different things. And I talked to Bryce, and he said he wanted to try it. He was OK. So, we let him do it. You know, I trust the player in that sense, and his body. I thought he had some good swings. He had a good at-bat that last at-bat. We just came up a bit short.”

The Phillies will send right-hander Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.85 ERA) to the mound for his ninth start. Wheeler has a 2.10 ERA with 30 strikeouts and five walks in his last four starts.

For Wheeler’s career against the Marlins, he’s 8-3 with a 1.87 ERA in 15 starts.

The Marlins salvaged a weekend series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. gave the Marlins a big spark with two hits, a run scored and a stolen base.

Chisholm had missed 16 consecutive games while recovering from a strained hamstring.

“Jazz looked pretty good,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “His timing seems to be easy. He’s loose at the plate in his movements. He’s smooth and his timing’s pretty good. So he missed a little time. I didn’t think it was going to bother him too much. Obviously, he stole a bag. He’s not feeling any ill effects.”

Another spark came from Adam Duvall, who ripped a key three-run home run.

Duvall is hitting .317 with four homers, 14 RBIs and six runs scored in his last 11 starts.

“I’m feeling good at the plate,” Duvall said. “I feel like my moves are right. I’m able to swing at the pitches I want to swing at.”

Duvall’s approach is a simple one.

“Get a good pitch to hit and try to barrel the crap out of it,” Duvall said. “I want the ball to feel like it’s shot out of a cannon when it leaves my bat.”

The Marlins have yet to announce a starter for Tuesday.

Wednesday’s probable starter is left-hander Trevor Rogers, who owns a 5-2 record with a 1.84 ERA.

Rogers has one career start against the Phillies, which came last season. He lasted only three innings and gave up nine runs, eight earned.

–Field Level Media