Heyward’s walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

CHICAGO (AP)Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games.

Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to a career-high nine games to help the new-look Cubs win their third consecutive series.

”At the trade deadline, I feel like all of us came into the same situation together,” Heyward said. ”The guys that have been here from the beginning, and the guys that have come aboard, it’s just been awesome to watch their work, watch their preparation, watch us help each other grow and, of course, seeing us have some success, win some series, put up some great games against some really good teams that are trying to make it in.”

Joey Votto launched his 29th homer of the season, but his fourth-inning solo shot was all the offense Cincinnati could muster.

The Reds have lost four of six as they fight for a playoff spot. They entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

”Obviously a tough, tough loss tonight,” manager David Bell said. ”But we have a lot left ahead of us, and we put it behind us and we move forward. We just have to keep playing.”

Automatic runner Willson Contreras advanced from second to third in the 10th on a single by Patrick Wisdom. Heyward then sent a drive to right field off Brad Brach (1-2).

Chicago was boosted by yet another stellar start from Alec Mills, who allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He’s given up just three earned runs over his last three starts.

”He’s really stabilized our rotation,” said bench coach Andy Green, running the Cubs while manager David Ross is away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19. ”He’s a guy that has really pitched through some really good lineups, and done a little bit of everything with the baseball. It’s been fun watching him do his thing and help us out a lot.”

Rowan Wick provided two shutout innings in relief, and Codi Heuer (7-2) worked two hitless innings for the win. Heuer hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings.

Happ’s first-inning solo shot off Vladimir Gutierrez nearly left Wrigley Field, but Chicago’s offense went quiet afterward. The Cubs were held scoreless over the next eight innings, with just one hit.

Gutierrez gave Cincinnati five solid innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one run. Happ’s homer was the lone blemish for the rookie right-hander, who struck out six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Art Warren (strained oblique) will continue his rehab assignment this week. He has made three appearances for Triple-A Louisville since Sept. 2, allowing three earned runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Cubs: OF Michael Hermosillo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain. Hermosillo is hitting .194 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 16 games for Chicago this season. . OF Nick Martini was selected from Triple-A Iowa to replace Hermosillo. Martini has appeared in 12 games for the Cubs this season, going 1 for 12 with an RBI and two walks.

UP NEXT

Reds: Cincinnati sends Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.76 ERA) to the mound to open a three-game series at St. Louis on Friday. Jon Lester (5-6, 4.89) is scheduled to start for the Cardinals.

Cubs: Off on Thursday before hosting NL West-leading San Francisco on Friday. Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.65 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs, while the Giants had not yet announced their starter.

—

