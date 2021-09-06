Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers

PITTSBURGH (AP)Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Monday to stop their six-game losing streak.

Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two. Pittsburgh was coming off an 0-6 road trip to Chicago that included two losses to the White Sox and four to the Cubs.

Hayes’ hit put the Pirates ahead to stay, and Tsutsugo’s single capped the scoring.

Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh.

Chasen Shreve (3-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. David Bednar struck out the side in order in the ninth for his third save. He has a sparkling 0.86 ERA in 29 games since June 18.

The Tigers got two hits from Robbie Grossman. Kyle Funkhouser (6-3) gave up all four runs in the seventh to take the loss.

Pirates starter Bryse Wilson had retired 11 straight batters before the Tigers rallied for three runs in the sixth. Niko Goodrum hit a tying two-run double down the right-field line, and Miguel Cabrera followed with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly for his 1,792nd career RBI.

Wilson allowed six hits and walked two in six innings. He is winless in six starts since being acquired in a trade with Atlanta on July 30.

Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal gave up two runs in three innings on Newman’s fifth homer of the season, which just cleared the fence in left-center field. Skubal’s short start was by design as Detroit looks to limit its young pitchers’ innings in the latter part of the season.

MOVING DAY

The Pirates recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans to the same club. They also claimed righty Connor Overton off waivers from Toronto and optioned him to Indianapolis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Joe Jimenez and bench coach George Lombard both tested positive for COVID-19 about 90 minutes before the game. Jimenez will be placed on the injured list Tuesday. Pitching coach Chris Fetter, quality control coach Josh Paul and bullpen catcher Jeremy Carroll also were sidelined because of contact tracing. Manager A.J. Hinch said 100% of Detroit’s players are vaccinated.

UP NEXT

RHP Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.68 ERA) will start for the Tigers on Tuesday night. The Pirates are undecided on a starter.

—

