Griffey, Biggio, Glavine elected to HOF board of directors

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP)Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Craig Biggio, and Tom Glavine have been elected to the 17-member board of directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Chairman Jane Forbes Clark made the announcement Thursday.

”They have all demonstrated their continuing commitment to baseball and to this institution,” Clark said in a statement. ”Their vision will help guide the Museum toward the future.”

Griffey, who hit 630 home runs over 22 seasons with the Mariners, Reds and White Sox, was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016. Biggio was elected in 2015 after a 20-year career spent entirely with the Astros and is member of the 3,000-hit club. Glavine, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who won 305 games for the Braves and Mets during 22 big league seasons, was elected in 2014.

The board of directors also reviewed Curt Schilling’s request to be removed from the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot. The request was denied in a unanimous decision. Schilling will remain eligible for the BBWAA ballot for the 10th and final time next year. —

