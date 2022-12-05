SAN DIEGO (AP)Brian Cashman is staying with the New York Yankees, signing a four-year contract to remain the team’s senior vice president and general manager.

The announcement was made Monday at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego.

Cashman, New York’s GM since 1998, had been working on a handshake agreement with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner since early November, when his five-year contract expired.

”I know Hal stated early that he’d like to have me back and I wanted to be back,” Cashman said Monday night. ”And so we finally had a quick conversation recently and it wasn’t dragging out, it wasn’t a lot of back and forth. It was something we got done rather quickly.”

The Yankees were swept by four games in the AL Championship Series and haven’t reached the World Series since winning in 2009. It is the franchise’s longest title drought since an 18-year gap between 1978-96.

Cashman’s main goal during the offseason is trying to re-sign AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Judge hit an American League-record 62 homers this season with a .311 batting average and 131 RBIs. He turned down the Yankees’ offer on the eve of opening day of a seven-year contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29.

While Judge remains on the market, Cashman was able to re-sign Anthony Rizzo on Nov. 15 to a two-year contract worth $40 million after turning down a $16 million player option.

Cashman has been with the organization since 1986, when he was a 19-year-old intern in the scouting department. In his 25 seasons as GM, the Yankees have reached the postseason 21 times, including four World Series championships and six American League titles.

”First and foremost, I love being a part of this organization,” Cashman said. ”They are committed to try to win, not in the future, but obviously in the present. … It’s a great company to be a part of, and our fan base is obviously intense and demanding and that drives you.”

