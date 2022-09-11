Giants take on Cubs, look for rare road series win

It’s been nearly three months since the San Francisco Giants won a road series of at least three games.

Meanwhile, it only seems that long since the Chicago Cubs won a series anywhere.

Each of these clubs has a chance to earn a series victory in the rubber match of this three-game set at Chicago on Sunday night.

The Cubs (58-81) opened the series with a 4-2 victory on Friday, but San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak by bouncing back with Saturday’s 5-2 win.

Catcher Joey Bart hit a two-run homer for one of his three hits as the Giants (66-73) won for just the seventh time in the last 23 games overall — and fourth in their past 15 road games.

In his last 22 games, Bart is batting .343 with four homers and nine RBIs. On Sunday, he could have a chance to help San Francisco win its first road set of three games or more since taking two of three at Pittsburgh from June 18-20.

“Just trying to be ready to play every day,” Bart told NBC Sports Bay Area. “(I’m going) my best every day to be ready to hit.

“(I’m) doing everything I can to help us win games here down the stretch. Whether they’re meaningful or not.”

The Cubs, meanwhile, are 6-14 since winning five in a row from Aug. 16-20. Chicago, which is a dismal 30-41 at home this season, last won a series by taking two of three from Milwaukee at Wrigley Field from Aug. 19-21.

Chicago All-Star Ian Happ had two hits with an RBI on Saturday and is batting .304 at home this season.

Despite a second straight rough campaign for the Cubs, there’s belief that with veterans such as Happ and some of the promising rookies that have seen action in 2022, it won’t be long before the club is a playoff contender again.

“Hopefully, we come out firing on all cylinders next year,” said Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, who dropped to 0-5 at home this season after taking Saturday’s loss.

“I think we’re close. … I think we have a great core group of guys. And the younger guys coming up.”

It’s uncertain if Wade Miley (1-0, 3.13 ERA) will be part of the Cubs’ future beyond this season, but he is scheduled to make just his sixth start this season for Chicago on Sunday. The veteran left-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and two hits, with two walks, while striking out six in four innings of a 9-3 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday.

It was Miley’s first outing since missing nearly three months with a strained left shoulder.

Last season with Cincinnati, Miley yielded one run over 9 2/3 innings while splitting his two starts against the Giants.

Giants right-handed reliever John Brebbia (6-1, 2.93 ERA), who pitched a scoreless inning Saturday, is slated to start in what’s expected to be a bullpen game for his club on Sunday.

