David Phelps, Brewers finalize $1.5 million, 1-year deal

MILWAUKEE (AP)Free agent pitcher David Phelps and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $1.5 million and includes a club option for 2021.

Phelps gets a $1.25 million salary this year, and Milwaukee’s option is for $4.5 million with a $250,000 buyout.

He can earn $1.9 million in each year in bonuses for pitching appearances: $175,000 for 35, $200,000 for 40, $225,000 for 45, $250,000 for 50, $300,000 for 55, $350,000 for 60 and $400,000 for 65.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with one save and a 3.41 ERA in 41 games for Toronto and Cubs last season. The reliever was traded by the Blue Jays to Chicago in late July.

Phelps missed the 2018 season because of Tommy John surgery after injuring his elbow in spring training. He is 32-34 with six saves and a 3.86 ERA in seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Miami, Seattle, Toronto and the Cubs.

Milwaukee designated right-hander Deolis Guerra for assignment. The 30-year-old Guerra pitched in one game for Milwaukee last season, and previously played for the Pittsburgh and the Angels.

