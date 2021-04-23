Former major leaguer Adrian Garrett dies at age 78

Adrian Garrett, who spent eight seasons in the major leagues and then went on to a coaching career, has died. He was 78.

Garrett died Thursday of pneumonia at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Texas, New York Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Friday. Adrian Garrett’s younger brother, Wayne, was the third baseman on the 1969 World Series champion Mets.

A catcher and an outfielder, Adrian Garrett was born in Brooksville, Florida, and is a graduate of Sarasota High School. He signed with the Milwaukee Braves in 1961 and made his debut with the Atlanta Braves on April 13, 1966.

He was 0 for 3 in four games for the Braves that year and did not return to the big leagues until 1970 with the Chicago Cubs. He played for the Cubs through 1973 and again in 1975 and also for Oakland (1971-72) and the California Angels (1975-76). He hit .185 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 163 games.

Garrett spent 1977-79 with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League, winning a Japan Series title in his final season.

He was a minor league manager for the Chicago White Sox in 1982. He served as a hitting instructor and was a big league coach for the Kansas City Royals from 1988-92. He served as a minor league coach with the Marlins and was hitting coach for the Cincinnati Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville from 2003-11, followed by four years as a part-time hitting instructor for the Reds.

Wayne Garrett played for the Mets, Montreal and St. Louis from 1968-78. A third brother, Charles signed with the Milwaukee Braves and spent five seasons in the minor leagues.

Adrian Garrett is survived by wife Linda; son Jason, daughter Angela and three grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.

