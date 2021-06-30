Fired Mets GM Porter suspended by MLB through 2022 season

NEW YORK (AP)Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Wednesday without saying specifically what the investigation had found.

”My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter,” Manfred said in a statement. ”Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted.”

Porter is eligible to apply for reinstatement after the final game of the 2022 regular season, a timetable that could allow him to apply for front-office openings that October.

Porter was fired by the Mets on Jan. 19, about nine hours after ESPN reported that he sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of ”an erect, naked penis.” ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history, and some of the messages and photos Porter sent were displayed in the report online.

Porter was fired by the team for cause, and MLB started its investigation.

”We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game,” Manfred said.

Porter did not immediately reply to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended on May 26 through the end of the 2022 regular season and was fired from his latest job, pitching coach of the Los Angeles Angels. Manfred cited Callaway for violating MLB policies following an investigation that began when The Athletic reported Feb. 1 that Callaway ”aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos.

The 41-year-old Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13 and given a four-year contract. He spent the previous four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager under GM Mike Hazen.

Porter was hired by the Boston Red Sox as an intern in 2004 and was promoted to player development assistant from 2006-07, coordinator of professional scouting from 2008-09, assistant director of professional scouting from 2010-11 and director of professional scouting from 2012-15.

He followed Theo Epstein to Chicago and spent 2016 as the Cubs’ director of professional scouting, helping the team to its first World Series title since 1908.

