Father: Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. is fine after a fall

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP)San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered scrapes on a knee and his hands in a fall in the Dominican Republic, but is doing fine, his father said Saturday.

”He is fine, in perfect condition,? said the Padres star’s father, former Major League infielder Fernando Tatis.

”They treated him here, it’s not a big deal, just a fall, he scraped his knee and hands a little,? said the elder Tatis, adding that reports that his son had fallen off a motorcycle were false.

He said the incident occurred last Sunday in San Pedro de Macoris province in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic.

Tatis Jr. just completed a season in which he finished third in the National League MVP voting. He led the NL with 42 homers in 130 games, batting .282, 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. His season also included two trips to the injured list with left shoulder issues.

Earlier in the year, he signed a $340 million, 14-year contract with the Padres.