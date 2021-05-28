Dodgers outlast rival Giants 4-3 in homer-filled contest

LOS ANGELES (AP)Max Muncy is feeling it in the month of May, especially against the rival San Francisco Giants.

Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth – one of five home runs in the game – and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Giants 4-3 on Thursday night. He homered against them last weekend in the Bay Area, part of a three-hit day for him. He came into the latest showdown hitting .357 this month.

”Just looking for any mistake he made up in the zone and he finally made one,” Muncy said of former teammate Alex Wood. ”It was a really good swing.”

Muncy’s 11th homer came on an 0-2 pitch. Wood had given up three homers in his previous seven starts and matched that total.

”That’s one of the ones I just got too cute with. Thought I could sneak 92 past Max,” Wood said. ”He’s a great hitter. One of the better hitters in the game. Two strikes don’t really matter to him. He controls the zone so well.”

The Giants have yet to beat their rivals in four games this season, getting outscored 23-12. San Francisco’s seven-game road winning streak ended.

”I don’t think we’ve played our `A’ game, but I also think they’ve played very well against us,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. ”We have a better game in us as an offense.”

The Dodgers have won 13 of 15, including taking four of five on their recent road trip.

David Price started a bullpen game for the Dodgers. The left-hander retired eight batters, striking out five, in 2 2/3 innings. Since coming off the injured list, Price has thrown 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

”Bullpen games can be a little tough because you got to string together games from seven, eight guys,” Muncy said. ”D.P., his stuff was pretty electric and he set the tone for the rest of the bullpen.”

Kenley Jansen retired the side in the ninth to earn his 12th save.

The Giants tied it 3-all on Donovan Solano’s two-run shot into the lower left-field seats off Victor Gonzalez (2-0) in the sixth. Mike Yastrzemski’s bunt set up Solano. It was the first homer allowed by Gonzalez in his career, a span of 36 games. Gonzalez gave up two runs and two hits in one inning.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 3-1 on DJ Peters’ first major league homer leading off the fifth.

Turner’s ninth homer scored Mookie Betts, who had a sliding triple with two outs, and gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the third. Turner has been scuffling this month, hitting .187.

The Giants closed to 2-1 in the fourth on Evan Longoria’s homer off Joe Kelly, who entered with two outs.

Wood (5-2) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone. He hit Betts in the side of the knee in the fifth, and turned around in apparent disgust.

RUN, ALBERT, RUN

Albert Pujols hit a scorcher to shortstop Brandon Crawford that caromed into left field in the second. It took a while, but Pujols finally chugged to second, sliding feet first to beat the throw in a close play. The 41-year-old, 240-pounder stood up, grinned and turned to the Dodgers dugout, giving the safe sign. Betts and Turner appeared to be laughing.

LANDMARK K

Price notched his 2,000th career strikeout when he got friend Curt Casali swinging to open the third.

”It’s my wife’s birthday today, so it was special to be able to pitch on her birthday and reach a personal milestone,” he said.

Roberts retrieved the ball for Price, who said he didn’t get the ball from his 1,000th or 1,500th strikeouts.

”I’ll probably just send it to my parents,” Price said. ”I might send it to Curt and have him sign it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Darin Ruf (right hamstring strain) placed on 10-day IL. … LaMonte Wade Jr. recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. … RHP Matt Wisler reinstated from bereavement list. … LHP Sam Selman optioned to Sacramento.

Dodgers: RHP Mitch White recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. … RHP Dennis Santana optioned to Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

RH Anthony DeSclafini (4-2, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Giants and RH Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.78) goes for the Dodgers on Friday night.

