DeMarlo Hale, Indians aim to bounce back vs. White Sox

Cleveland Indians interim manager DeMarlo Hale declined to deliver a monumental address Friday as he took control of the team for the rest of the season.

Navigating the uncertainties of the trade deadline was nerve-racking enough for players, Hale figured. Besides, the news that Terry Francona was stepping aside for the rest of 2021 for health reasons began circulating among the team as the Indians flew to Chicago on Thursday.

“It was really short. A few minutes,” Hale said of his pregame speech. “Touched on some things and reminded them of the things that Tito has always preached. Knowing who we are. It was direct and to the point.”

No matter who leads the Indians, the objective remains trying to reel in the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox, who are set to continue a six-game homestand with Saturday’s contest against Cleveland.

Chicago extended its division lead to nine games with Friday’s 6-4 win against the Indians. After acquiring multiple reinforcements via trade this week — including second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Indians and relievers Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Chicago Cubs — the White Sox are primed to stretch the advantage further while gearing up for a run through October.

“There was always going to come a point in the course of this rebuild process, as we had talked about from the start, when we had the opportunity to win,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “And we had to respect those opportunities, and we had to do everything in our power as a front office to maximize those opportunities.

“It was essential for us, we feel, to put us in the best position to take the most important final step in this process.”

The White Sox will try for their third victory in five games as left-hander Dallas Keuchel gets the call. Keuchel (7-4, 4.32 ERA) is 4-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Indians, including 10 starts.

In two starts versus Cleveland this season, Keuchel is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA. He is coming off a road loss to the Kansas City Royals on Monday, when he allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

Righty Triston McKenzie (1-4, 5.61 ERA) is set to start for the Indians as he looks to continue a solid July in which he is 0-1 with a 3.71 ERA in three starts.

McKenzie is 0-1 with an 8.78 ERA in four career appearances against the White Sox, including three starts, with 25 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.

White Sox left fielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez remains day-to-day with right groin tightness that has sidelined him for the past two games. Jimenez returned to the team this week to play his first three games of the season.

“Got my fingers crossed,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Let’s see how he feels (Saturday) when he gets here. It will be a day-to-day thing. If it lingers, then maybe you have to consider (a trip to the injured list). Right now, we’re hoping we can get it fixed.”

Franmil Reyes was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Indians on Friday. He has three homers in the past two games.

