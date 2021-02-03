D-backs add veteran reliever Soria on $3.5M, 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP)The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms on a $3.5 million, one-year deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The agreement was reached on Wednesday and confirmed by The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending the completion of a successful physical exam. Soria can earn $500,000 in performance incentives.

The two-time All-Star will be pitching for his eighth MLB team. The 36-year-old right-hander spent the past two years with Oakland and finished with a 2.82 ERA in 22 appearances during the abbreviated 2020 season.

Soria’s deal was the first notable move by the Diamondbacks during a quiet offseason.

Arizona is coming off a disappointing last-place finish in the NL West. The D-backs don’t have a clear-cut closer for the upcoming season and Soria could be in the mix for the job along with holdovers like Stefan Crichton and Kevin Ginkel.

Soria had his best years as the closer in Kansas City with 42 saves in 2008 and 43 in 2010, which were both his All-Star seasons. While he hasn’t matched those numbers since, he’s been a dependable reliever over the past decade and has 732 career appearances, which is third among active pitchers.

The Athletic first reported Soria’s deal with the Diamondbacks.

—

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports