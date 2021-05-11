Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa.

Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old Marisnick also had trouble with each of his hamstrings last year during the pandemic-shortened season.

”A couple weeks it’s kind of been a little tight,” Marisnick said Tuesday. ”Finally got to the point where I felt it kind of snag there a little bit. It’s definitely frustrating, but like I said, to have a full season to be able to fully rehab this thing, get it back to where I need to be, it’s going to be good.”

The Cubs had shortstop Javier Baez in the starting lineup for the first of two games in Cleveland, but he was scratched with lower back stiffness. Eric Sogard moved from second base to shortstop, and Ildemaro Vargas was inserted at second.

Baez also left Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Pirates with a stiff back, and then was limited to a pinch-hit appearance Sunday.

”It loosened up much better yesterday. Last night getting off the plane seemed to be OK, and then just came in today a little stiff again,” manager David Ross said. ”It’s day to day. … Just trying to get it loosened up in there.”

The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with Chicago. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February.

Wieck is beginning his second stint with Chicago this season. The left-hander worked a scoreless inning at Milwaukee on April 12.

The Cubs also announced reliever Kyle Ryan cleared waivers and was outrighted to Iowa.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports