Cubs add INF Dietrich, OF LaMarre on minor league deals

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs finalized minor-league deals with infielder Derek Dietrich and outfielder Ryan LaMarre on Friday.

Dietrich and LaMarre will report to the team’s camp in South Bend, Indiana. The Cubs also announced left-hander Burl Carraway, the team’s second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft, will join their group of players at their auxiliary site.

The 31-year-old Dietrich, who also can play left field, opted out of his contract with Cincinnati and was released on Monday. He hit a career-high 19 homers last year for the Reds, but finished with a .187 batting average in 113 games.

Dietrich missed the start of summer camp with Cincinnati after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

LaMarre, 31, has played for five big league teams in five seasons. He hit .217 with two homers in 14 games last year with Minnesota.

The 21-year-old Carraway went 6-2 with 11 saves and a 2.47 ERA in his final two seasons at Dallas Baptist. He has a big fastball and might be able to help the Cubs out of their bullpen very soon.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLBbaseball