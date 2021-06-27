Colorado seeks to turn off rocky road vs. Brewers

While the Milwaukee Brewers continue to surge, the Colorado Rockies still have trouble winning on the road.

The Brewers can match a season high with their fifth consecutive win by completing a three-game series sweep of the visiting Rockies on Sunday.

First in the National League Central, Milwaukee has won six of its past seven games. After rallying from a four-run hole to win 5-4 in 11 innings on Friday, the Brewers’ got a tying solo home run from Avisail Garcia in the seventh Saturday, then broke out with a six-run eighth in a 10-4 victory.

“We have a lot of fight and aren’t going to give up,” Eric Lauer, Sunday’s scheduled starter, told the Brewers’ official website.

Milwaukee, which has won four in a row over Colorado this season, has posted two winning streaks of five games since May 27.

The Rockies, meanwhile, are still trying to find ways to win games on the road. They’re an MLB-worst 6-30 away from home, and Saturday marked the fourth time in the past eight road games that Colorado allowed 10 or more runs in a contest.

If there’s any consolation, the Rockies have remained competitive through the first two games of this series and seem to have a collective confidence to keep moving forward.

“We do a good job of feeling like we’re all grinding together,” center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who is just 5-for-36 over his past 10 games, told the Rockies’ official website. “Everybody wants everybody to do well.”

For a second consecutive Sunday, Lauer (1-3, 5.21 ERA) and Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 6.12) of the Rockies will square off on the mound.

Making his third straight start, Lauer allowed a two-run homer to Yonathan Daza and a solo shot to Trevor Story, both in the sixth inning, plus three other hits while striking out five and walking one. He failed to record an out in the sixth before exiting and taking a no-decision from the Brewers’ 7-6 victory at Colorado last weekend. The left-hander is 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA in six starts this season, with that victory coming April 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gonzalez lasted 5 1/3 innings versus Milwaukee last Sunday, but yielded six runs and eight hits. Kolten Wong belted a two-run homer off the right-hander, who has given up 18 runs and 25 hits, including five homers, over 16 1/3 innings in his past three starts.

Wong had three hits on Saturday and is 11-for-27 in the past six games. Teammate Christian Yelich is 4-for-13 with two of his five home runs on the season over the past three games.

The Brewers are 4-2 versus Colorado this season.

Though the Rockies continue to struggle, Daza is batting .346 with five RBIs over his past seven games. Story, who remains a subject of trade rumors, has four home runs and eight RBIs in that same span.

