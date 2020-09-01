Chicago Cubs get OF Maybin, 2 lefty relievers in 3 trades

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades on Monday, adding some help for the pursuit of their first division title since 2017.

The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Andrew Chafin and from Arizona for a player to be named or cash, and will get $370,373 from the Diamondbacks on Oct. 16 to offset part of Chafin’s salary. Josh Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash.

”Left-handed relief and right-handed hitters that can hit left-handed pitching, those were two of the main goals we had for the deadline,” general manager Jed Hoyer said.

The addition of Maybin gives the Cubs a glut of outfielders on the roster. They also acquired infielder/outfielder Jose Martinez in a trade with Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he likely will get most of his playing time at designated hitter.

Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr. also are close to returning from injuries. They took batting practice Monday.

Hoyer said the team plans to send Albert Almora Jr. to its alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana, clearing out at least one of those outfielders.

”Albert hasn’t gotten consistent at-bats and I think as a result, I think it’s just been a challenge for him to play sporadically and be able to produce,” Hoyer said. ”I think sometimes a veteran player like a Cam Maybin at this point in his career is used to coming off the bench.”

The Cubs also have lefties Kyle Ryan and Jose Quintana in their bullpen, but Quintana likely will return to the rotation after Tyler Chatwood left Sunday’s 10-1 victory at Cincinnati with right elbow discomfort.

Hoyer said Chatwood had an MRI and is heading to the injured list, but the team is hopeful he will be able to return this season.

Chafin has been sidelined by a left finger sprain. He recorded an 8.10 ERA over his first 11 appearances this year.

”He’s cleared to throw right now,” Hoyer said. ”The hope would be a couple weeks. We’ll find out more when we get a chance to see him ourselves.”

Osich, who turns 32 on Thursday, is 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 13 games this season. He played for the crosstown White Sox in 2019, going 4-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 57 appearances.

Chafin and Osich each do well against lefty batters. Chafin has limited lefties to a .230 batting average for his career. Osich’s number is .231.

Infielder Hernan Perez and outfielder Ian Miller were designated for assignment to make room on Chicago’s 40-man roster.

The last-place Red Sox also traded outfielder Kevin Pillar to Colorado for a player to be named or cash along with international amateur signing bonus pool space.

”We assessed a lot of possibilities with a lot of players,” said Chaim Bloom, the chief baseball officer for Boston. ”You see the matches we found.”

The Tigers have been in a rebuilding mode for the last few years, but an impressive homestand last week brought them back to .500, giving them a shot at the expanded postseason. They weren’t really buyers or sellers.

”We were always open to help the team, not only so much now but for next year and the year after,” general manager Al Avila said.

Victor Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Christin Stewart are still around as outfield options after Maybin’s departure. Reyes has shown promise of late, and Avila said Willi Castro may have an opportunity in the outfield as well.

Also Monday, Detroit claimed right-hander Dereck Rodriguez – the son of former Tigers catcher Ivan Rodriguez – off waivers from San Francisco. He was optioned to the alternate training site.

