Carlos Rodon, White Sox aim to complete sweep of Cards

The Chicago White Sox will look for a three-game sweep when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago won the first game 5-1 on Monday the second game 8-3 on Tuesday. The White Sox have won 16 of 24 home games and have the best run differential (plus-73) in the American League.

Now, the White Sox will send their top pitcher this season to the mound in the series finale.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon (5-1, 1.27 ERA) is set to make his eighth start of the 2021 campaign. He has surrendered only 22 hits in 42 2/3 innings this season while walking 12 and striking out 62.

In his most recent outing, Rodon struck out 13 during six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Friday. He gave up two hits and walked none while throwing 69 of 95 pitches for strikes.

“Carlos being a high draft pick and stuff, we kind of saw the potential right out of college from him,” White Sox catcher Zack Collins said. “Injuries and a couple other things kind of held him back a little bit, but some people just take time to figure it out. And this year, he came into camp ready to go and earned his spot in the rotation and has shown everything that we’ve been waiting for up until this point.

“It’s a long season, and hopefully we can keep him healthy and throwing the way he is.”

This will be Rodon’s third career outing against the Cardinals. He is 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two starts vs. St. Louis.

The Cardinals will counter with right-hander John Gant (3-3, 2.04 ERA), who is scheduled to make his ninth start. Gant has given up 34 hits, walked 28 and struck out 32 in 39 2/3 innings, but he has found a way to get outs with runners on base.

“The guy’s been a pitch-maker,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Johnny’s played in a lot of traffic and he’s been able to dodge a lot of traffic, and he’s been able to do it pretty much all year.”

Gant is looking for back-to-back victories after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 18 in his most recent outing. He gave up two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings while walking one and striking out three.

The only career appearance for Gant against the White Sox came in relief last year. He pitched a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and striking out two.

The Cardinals will look to clean up their pitching and defense after an ugly performance Tuesday. Nolan Arenado, Edmundo Sosa and Tommy Edman made errors in the field, with St. Louis giving up four unearned runs. The White Sox also scored one run on a bases-loaded walk and another on a wild pitch.

The White Sox are hoping for continued success from Jose Abreu, who hit a 420-foot home run and drove in four runs Tuesday. Abreu is hitting .256 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs on the season.

–Field Level Media