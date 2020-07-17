Canó says he was absent from Mets camp for personal matter

NEW YORK (AP)Robinson Canó says he was recently absent from New York Mets camp for a while to attend to personal matters.

The second baseman was away from the team for about a week before returning Tuesday to Citi Field. He played in intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Canó said he wants to keep the reasons for his absence to himself. He is hoping to be ready for opening day when the Mets host the Atlanta Braves on July 24.

“I went home and I spent the time in the Dominican (Republic) with my family,” Canó said. “I don’t know if you guys know; I do have my own field there where I trained every day and I had the chance to work there with my dad and be able to get my work in and stay in shape.”

Canó is headed into his second year with the Mets after he was acquired in the December 2018 trade that sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Seattle. He hit .256 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs in 107 games last season.

