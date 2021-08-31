Bryce Harper, Phils try to stay hot in rematch with Nationals

Bryce Harper and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies will go for their fifth straight win when they visit the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Harper is in his third season with the Phillies, but he still looks very comfortable at Nationals Park. He had a two-run homer and a single in five at-bats Monday night at in Philadelphia’s 7-4 win.

In eight games at Nationals Park this season, Harper is 13-for-33 (.394) with three doubles, four homers, seven RBIs and 11 runs scored. Monday’s homer was the 100th of his career at Nationals Park.

“I like hitting here. I always have,” Harper said. “I see the ball really well here. I love the ballpark. I feel really good in this ballpark and in the batter’s box as well. Every time I get in there, I feel like I’m the best player in the world.”

Harper continued his late-season surge, extending his hitting streak to seven games and raising his average to .302 as the Phillies chase the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

“It doesn’t matter what the Braves are doing or the Mets or anybody else in baseball if you don’t win,” Harper said. “We’ve just got to keep taking care of business, doing our thing.”

Philadelphia sends left-hander Matt Moore (2-4, 6.12) against left-hander Patrick Corbin (7-13, 6.09) Tuesday night.

Moore, who has toggled back and forth between the rotation and the bullpen, will be making his fourth straight start. In his last time out, he stepped in for Zach Eflin, and the Diamondbacks got to him for four runs on seven hits over four innings.

Moore is 1-1 with an. 8.00 ERA in three games — one start — against the Nationals this season and 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in six games — four starts — in his career.

Corbin has struggled most of the season. After a strong 6 1/3 innings (one earned run) against the Brewers on Aug. 20, he was pounded by the Miami Marlins in his last start, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks in three innings, his second-shortest start of the season.

“He’s had some pretty decent outings; he’s just had one rough inning here and there that causes him to give up a bunch of runs,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after the game. “He’s got five days. We got five days to talk about things and get him back on track again.”

Corbin is 1-1, 4.26 in three starts versus the Phillies this season, allowing six homers in 19 innings. In his career against them, he is 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA in 14 starts.

Harper had a lot of help in Monday’s win. Brad Miller reached base five times with three hits, including a solo home run, and two walks. Ronald Torreyes broke the game open with a bases-loaded triple.

In his Nationals debut, top prospect Keibert Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a bloop single in the eighth. Ruiz, a 23-year-old catcher, was acquired at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers.

“It took out the pressure a little bit,” Ruiz said of his hit. “I’ve just got to keep looking for my pitch and keep getting better.”

Carter Kieboom, who went 0-for-11 over the weekend in New York, homered and singled for Washington.

Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar fouled a ball off his left knee in the first inning and had to leave. Martinez said X-rays were negative, and Escobar is day-to-day.

