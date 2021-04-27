Brewers looking to bounce back at home against Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to get back in the win column when they play host to the Miami Marlins Tuesday night.

The Marlins took the opener of the three-game series Monday night by scoring four runs in the sixth en route to an 8-0 win.

Milwaukee had won its past two and come into Tuesday with wins in five of its past seven games.

On Monday, Miami knocked Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes out in the sixth.

The Marlins not only got eight runs in the win, but had runners on base throughout the game and ended up with 11 hits but struck out 15 times. Burnes got nine of them.

“It seemed like once we got a little bit of a roll going, we were able to add on,” said Miami manager Don Mattingly, whose team scored seven of its eight runs from the sixth inning on Monday.

Milwaukee had plenty of baserunners on Monday, getting eight hits but left five stranded. Miami ended each of the first three innings with double plays.

“He had some good stuff and kept us off balance,” said Milwaukee second baseman Kolten Wong, who credited Miami starter Trevor Rogers. “Whenever we got on base, he was able to make sure we didn’t come across. Hats off to him; that’s just part of the big leagues.”

The Brewers will start righty Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.32) on Tuesday.

It will be the fifth start of the season for Houser and first since he took a no-decision Wednesday at San Diego.

In the Brewers’ 4-2 win, Houser went 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

Milwaukee is 2-2 in games Houser has pitched this season and opponents are batting .286 (20-for-70, two home runs) against him.

This will be Houser’s first start — and second appearance — against the Marlins.

On June 5, 2019 in Milwaukee, Houser came on in relief against the Marlins and went three innings, allowing a run on one hit with seven strikeouts.

Miami will counter with left-handed starter Daniel Castano (0-1, 3.60).

Castano took the loss in his previous start Thursday in San Francisco.

In that game, he gave up three runs on five hits with two strikeouts in five innings.

It was a tough start for Castano but he settled in after he surrendered three runs in the first inning.

In his first two outings this season, Castano has yet to get into the sixth. Both of those games came against the Giants.

Castano was 1-2 in six starts for the Marlins last season. This will be the first time he faces the Brewers.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said there was no update on the status of injured outfielder Christian Yelich, so it appears he will miss the series against his former team.

Yelich last appeared in a game on April 11, but an MRI on his injured back showed no structural damage.

“When he gets back on the field, I think that’s the day we’ll know we’re getting somewhere,” Counsell said. “And we’re not there yet. I don’t think we’re far from that, but we’re not there today.”

–Field Level Media