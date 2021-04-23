Brewers LHP Anderson departs with right knee discomfort

CHICAGO (AP)Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson left Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of right knee discomfort.

Anderson threw just 11 pitches. After Willson Contreras grounded out, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo doubled and Javier Baez singled before Anderson was replaced by Josh Lindblom.

Anderson was charged with three runs and three hits. He was 2-0 with a sparkling 0.75 ERA in his previous two starts.

