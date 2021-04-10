Boston’s J.D. Martinez placed on the COVID-19 injured list

BALTIMORE (AP)Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez has cold symptoms and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.

Martinez underwent coronavirus testing and the team is awaiting the results.

Going on the COVID-19 IL does not require a positive test. If he tests negative twice, Martinez can return to the lineup for the series finale Sunday at Baltimore.

”We feel pretty confident that he’ll be able to be with us (Sunday), but obviously we have to wait,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Martinez has been of the hottest hitters in MLB to start the season. He is batting .433 (13 for 30) with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs.

Martinez entered the day leading all major league players in extra-base hits with nine. He has also recorded at least one extra-base hit in all of his team’s first seven games of the year, making him one of five players in MLB history to accomplish that feat.

Cora fully understands the league’s precaution with Martinez.

”I’ll tell you my story in spring training,” Cora said. ”We got this app that they asked you how you feel, right? I had allergies in spring training, and you got to be honest, you know, as far as like, `OK, so I felt this.’ And as soon as I sent it, I got a text, a phone call and a lot of people panic and in less than five minutes. So I had to go to JetBlue Park, do the rapid test, stay in my office until they gave me the green light and that was it.

”But it’s understandable, right? We know what we are fighting against. But we don’t know how it moves or when we can get it, where, but I understand the protocols. I’m OK with it. So if we don’t have J.D. for one day, so be it, you know? Somebody has to step up and do the job tonight.”

Teams can carry up to five players on a taxi squad on the road in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Sox recalled Michael Chavis from the alternate training site to fill the opening on the 26-man roster. Chavis hit .250 (15 for 60) with three doubles, six home runs, 11 RBIs and a .892 OPS over 25 preseason games this spring.

—

