Blue Jays’ Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

NEW YORK (AP)Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back.

The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees.

Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta. Three days later at Oakland, he relieved to start the bottom of the eighth with the Blue Jays leading 7-3, felt uncomfortable while warming up and was replaced by Tyler Chatwood. Toronto said at the time that Phelps had discomfort in his pitching shoulder and later sent him for an MRI.

”He was awesome for the bullpen. he was awesome for the young guys and we’re going to miss him a lot,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. ””He was probably one of our best relievers, and what he did in the clubhouse was awesome, too.”

Phelps is 34-38 with a 3.90 ERA and six saves in nine major league seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017), Toronto (2019, ’21), the Chicago Cubs (2019), Milwaukee (2020) and Philadelphia (2020). He returned to the Blue Jays this year for a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

Phelps missed the 2018 season after getting hurt during spring training and having Tommy John surgery.

