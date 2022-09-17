CHICAGO (AP)The Colorado Rockies made a Dunkin’ Donuts run in the morning, then pulled out a rare road win. Clearly, as the old slogan goes, it was worth the trip.

Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and Colorado beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Saturday.

Blackmon came into the game in a 5-for-41 slump. But the four-time All-Star delivered in a big spot.

He drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out. He scored on a single by Elias Diaz, making it 3-1, and the Rockies came away with the win despite a dominant outing by Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski in his first major league start.

”There’s been some ups and downs,” Blackmon said. ”I feel like I’ve had some bad breaks.”

Jose Urena threw six solid innings, and the Rockies won for just the fifth time time in their past 18 road games. Colorado is a big league-worst 23-48 away from home.

The Rockies had some fun before the game, sending mostly rookies in full uniform to the nearby Dunkin’ Donuts. Blackmon said he got a ”pretty classic” glazed donut and black coffee.

”I jokingly said, `Maybe we’ll have to do it again tomorrow,”’ Blackmon said. ”There’s a lot of guys who did not really think that was a good idea. We probably won’t do it tomorrow.”

Urena allowed one run and seven hits. The right-hander, who signed a minor league deal in May after being released by Milwaukee, has mostly struggled since being called up by Colorado in July. But he has strung together back-to-back solid outings.

”He feels really comfortable here after a few months with this group,” manager Bud Black said. ”I think that he’s finally settling in.”

Dinelson Lamet and Carlos Estevez (4-4) each worked an inning.

Daniel Bard came on in the ninth for his 31st save in 34 chances. He gave up a one-out single to pinch-hitter Yan Gomes before retiring Zach McKinstry on a line drive and Ian Happ on a groundout.

The Cubs had won four straight and were looking to put themselves in position for their second straight sweep after taking three at the NL East-leading New York Mets.

ROOKIE DOMINATES

Wesneski tossed seven innings, allowing one run and three hits. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out seven and did not walk a batter in his third big-league appearance.

”Great outing for Hayden,” manager David Ross said. ”Nice, efficient. Worked quick. Similar to Stro yesterday. The only hits he gave up other than that first one was there wasn’t a whole lot of hard contact.”

Alzolay struck out all three in the eighth before running into trouble in the ninth. The right-hander had been sidelined all season because of a strained right shoulder.

TRANSACTIONS

The Cubs reinstated Alzolay from the 60-day injured list and placed outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the paternity list.

They also designated infielder Frank Schwindel and left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb for assignment and selected infielder Esteban Quiroz’s contract from Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Black said INF/OF Kris Bryant (plantar fasciitis in left foot) is ”getting more confidence” each day. Bryant – out since July 31 – started running Friday and has been hitting in the cage and working out. ”The progress has been pretty good the last week or so,” Black said.

Cubs: An MRI on SS Nico Hoerner (mild to moderate triceps strain) showed more damage than anticipated, though the Cubs have not ruled him out for the remainder of the season, Ross said. ”He wants to get back,” Ross said. ”He’s pretty disappointed with the news and information, but I don’t think he has anything left to prove to us this year.” Hoerner had the MRI on Thursday. He has not played since Sept. 11. … LHP Steven Brault (strained left shoulder strain) is likely headed for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa after his most recent bullpen session went well. … 2B Nick Madrigal (strained right groin) is progressing with agility and strength work.

UP NEXT

Rookie RHP Javier Assad (1-1, 2.53 ERA) opposes RHP Ryan Feltner (2-8, 6.12) as the Cubs close out their series against the Rockies. Assad went six innings Monday in beating the New York Mets for his first career win. Feltner is 0-5 with a 6.28 ERA in six starts since beating St. Louis on Aug. 9.

—

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports