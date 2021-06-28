Astros hope to find offense against Orioles

The Houston Astros fashioned such a dominating display of offensive might during their 11-game winning streak that at some point, the run-scoring would have to abate and revert to normal levels.

The Astros fell 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Sunday, a setback that resulted in a split of the four-game series. The Astros, who will host the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series beginning Monday at Minute Maid Park, won the opener against the Tigers 12-3 on Thursday. Then a postponement followed Friday and the Astros’ offensive momentum suddenly vanished.

After amassing 93 runs during their winning streak, the Astros totaled just five over the final three games of their series in Detroit. The finale saw the Astros produce three hits and finish 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

“One run isn’t really acceptable,” Astros center fielder Myles Straw said.

Right-hander Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.56 ERA) will make his 17th start of the season for the Astros Monday.

Greinke earned the win in his most recent outing, working 7 1/3 innings while allowing one run on five hits in a 3-1 victory over the Orioles last Tuesday. The Astros are 12-4 in his 16 starts. Greinke ranks third in the American League in innings (98 2/3) and leads all active pitchers in starts (475). He is 3-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against Baltimore.

Right-hander Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 7.27 ERA) will start the series opener for the Orioles on Monday. It will mark the 11th career start and third of the season for the former Astros draftee. Eshelman allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk with one strikeout over four innings in a 13-0 loss to the Astros last Wednesday.

Eshelman faced the Astros once previously prior to that start, working two-thirds of an inning in relief on Aug. 10, 2019. He was a second-round pick of the Astros in 2015 out of Cal State Fullerton before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on Dec. 12, 2015.

Baltimore dropped the finale of its four-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Sunday, a setback that extended the Orioles’ streak of consecutive road series losses to seven. The Orioles snapped their franchise-record 20-game road losing streak with a 6-5 victory on Friday, but Baltimore has dropped 22 of its past 23 road games heading to Houston.

The Orioles placed Freddy Galvis on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, an injury sustained when the infielder attempted to leg out a bunt single on Saturday. Galvis is hitting .249 with nine homers and 26 RBIs.

Galvis is expected to be sidelined between one and two months.

“It’s in between a Grade 1 to a Grade 2, so more like a Grade 1-plus,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Hoping for the four to six weeks. Could be a little bit longer, just depending on how the rehab goes, how he’s feeling. But [it’s a] significant injury and tough day all around [Saturday]. Really going to miss Freddy here for a while.”

