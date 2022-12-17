The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran catcher Austin Hedges agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Hedges played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.

Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year in its fourth consecutive losing season.

Hedges was selected by San Diego in the second round of the 2011 amateur draft. He set career highs with 18 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games for the Padres in 2017.

He is a .189 hitter with 66 homers and 207 RBIs in 605 career games for San Diego and Cleveland.

The New York Post was the first to report Hedges’ deal.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports